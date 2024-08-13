Hyderabad Cops bust interstate drug peddling racket, seize 13.5 kg hashish oil

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar, along with the Hayath Nagar police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers involved in the transportation of hash oil. The police seized 13.5 kg of Hashish oil, and other incriminating material totalling Rs 1.8 crore from their possession.

The arrested persons were Vanchurbha Konda Babu (30) and Vanchurbha Balakrishna (20) both of Andhra Pradesh. Police informed that approximately 35 to 40 kg Ganja is used for making 1 kg of Hashish oil, thus the total 13.5 kg Hashish oil utilised approximately 560 kg of Ganja. As per the Ganja market rate the Hashish oil costs about Rs 14 crore.

According to police, both accused persons Konda Babu and Balakrishna were cousins and indulged into illicit drug trade to earn easy money. The accused were procuring the Hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, transporting and selling it in the Bengaluru market and using Hyderabad as transit route.

Police said, the duo procured Hashish oil at a cheap rate and sold it to the receiver in Bengaluru for huge price and 10 times to the purchased price, thus making significant profits. The receiver from Bengaluru placed an order for 14 kg of Hashish oil. Accordingly on August 10, Konda Babu and Balakrishna procured the Hashish oil at Chaduru Mamidi Kondalu, located 15 km from their village and came to the outskirts of Hyderabad.

After reaching the nearby ORR on August 11, while they were waiting for the receiver at Taaza Foods Hotel, Peddamberpet village, police apprehended them and seized the contraband from them. Efforts are afoot to apprehend the absconding accused.

In recent days, the Rachakonda police arrested drug peddlers, including a father and son and siblings. It is noticed that the accused are involving their family members and close relatives in the illicit drug trade to earn easy money.

Cyberabad police appealed to the people and students that procuring, selling, transportation and consumption of the banned narcotics substances and drugs is a crime and punishable for imprisonment for a period of 10 years and also death, according to Section 31A of the NDPS Act. They requested the society to help police in curbing this menace.