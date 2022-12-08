Hyderabad: Cops crack Mahadev Jewellers shop dacoity case, six held

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have arrested six inter-state offenders, who robbed Mahadev jewelers shop in Snehapuri colony under Chaitanyapuri police station with fire arms on December 1 and recovered stolen jewelery, fire arms and vehicles used in commission of dacoity.

Still a massive hunt is going on for apprehension of four more absconding dacoits. According to the details given by the police, a businessman running Ganpathi Jewellers at Pot Market, Monda Market and Secunderabad along with his assistant Sukhdev Devasi started on his motorcycle from his home carrying about three kg of readymade gold ornaments in a bag, to sell in different jewelry shops in the city.

As per their weekly schedule like every Thursday, the duo went to Navaratna jewelry shop at Boduppal, Navakar jewelry shop at Peerzadiguda Kaman, Raj Laxmi jewelry shop at Sushma, Bhavani jewelers, Gajendra Jewelers in Vanasthalipuram and sold about 135 gm gold and received Rs 2,63,600. They finally reached Mahadev Jewellers at Snehapuri Colony around 8 pm and waited as shop owner Kalyan Chowdhary was busy with customers.

When customers left, while they were displaying jewelry items to shop owner, two unidentified persons entered into the shop and a third person downed the shutter from outside. One of the assailants threatened them with a pistol and asked them to handover the jewelry bag.