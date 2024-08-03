Hyderabad: Cops crack murder case, arrest 19-yr-old

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police solved the murder case and arrested a 19-year-old on Friday for allegedly killing a person at Crescent Avenue Society on Wednesday night.

The accused, Dawankar Sai Varshith, a resident of Kismatpur, had ongoing family disputes with the deceased, M Venu Babu, and decided to eliminate him. According to the police, on Wednesday at midnight, Varshith, after consuming liquor, took Venu Babu to a secluded area and killed him by smashing his head with boulders. He then fled the scene.

The police arrested Varshith after discovering his involvement in the murder. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.