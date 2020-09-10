Hyderabad: Cops thwart NSUI State chief's bid to distribute masks to students

Hyderabad: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) State president was taken into custody, when he was on his way to distribute masks and sanitisers to students at EAMCET exam centre in Kukatpally.



According to the union leaders, Venkat Balmoor was picked by the Narayaguda police within minutes after he had left his residence and was on his way to Kukatpally, as part of NSUI's masks and sanitiser distribution programme for students appearing for exams. But the police intercepted him and took him into custody.

On the other hand, the police claimed that he was about to give a call for the siege of the Assembly. Later, Venkat said the government was abdicating its duty of taking care of the students and at the same time obstructing others from helping them get equipped with masks and sanitisers towards preventing themselves from corona.