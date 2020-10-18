Hyderabad: Corporators on toes

Hyderabad: With heavy inflows following rainfall, water levels rose in Gurram Cheruvu (Balapur lake) and other lakes in the City on Saturday. Corporators were seen requesting the people to get on to top floors of their houses as at some places bunds were opened to make way for easy flow of water.

Chandrayangutta Corporator Abdul Wahab was seen asking the residents surrounding Gurram Cheruvu to get to the top floors of their houses. "Baba Nagar residents of B-Block, H-Block, O-Block and G-Block residents were asked to move to top floors as a precautionary measure as the bund of the lake was opened.

A person walking on footpath in Chaderghat got electrocuted as he touched an electric pole. He has been identified as Ramulu of Srikakulam district. In Nagole and Bandlaguda areas, water entered many houses. The heavy rain resulted in a gaping hole in the railway track on Falaknuma railway bridge. Water was overflowing over the tracks and railway authorities diverted all trains.