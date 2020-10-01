Hyderabad: Council polls electrify TRS leaders

Hyderabad: TRS leaders showed keen interest to enroll their names in the list of Graduates voters for the ensuing Council elections on Thursday, the first day of enrolment of voters.

The TRS leaders along with their family members enrolled their names on the very first day. TRS working president KT Rama Rao handed over the papers relating to his application to the Municipal Deputy Commissioner at Pragathi Bhavan. The Minister said that there was a need to increase the voting percentage in the elections this time.

He called upon the eligible graduates to enroll their names without fail since the elections will be held based on the fresh voters list. The graduates who have voted during the previous elections should also enroll their names afresh, said Rao.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao along with his family members also enrolled his name in the Graduates voters list for Council polls under the Graduate constituencies. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav enrolled his name at Kanjarla Lakshminarayana Park in Sanathnagar.

Stating that the vote is valuable in democracy, Srinivas Yadav appealed to everyone to utilize their voting right. He called upon the 2017 passed out graduates to enroll their names before November 6, so as to vote in the ensuing Council elections. Home Minister Md Mahamood Ali also enrolled his name on Thursday.

Telangana Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar called upon the leaders of the party's legal cell to take up awareness on enrollment of names. He asked the legal cell to focus mainly on the advocates for enrollment.