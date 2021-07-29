Hyderabad: Couple held for rape and murder of woman

A couple were arrested on Thursday by the Dundigal police on the charges of rape and murder of a 35-year-old woman who went missing from Dundigal. The missing woman found dead in Madaram village of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district.



The couple, identified as K Swamy aka Ravi (30) and Narsamma who were in a live-in relationship for the last eight years and are the residents of IDA Bollaram.



The police said that Ravi was involved in four robbery cases in Jinnaram and Shankarpally. "The accused targeted the women who were alone at the toddy shops and used to lure them with money or work, later taking them to a secluded place to rob them," the police added.



Going into details, the couple told her there was a painting work at a temple in Madaram following which the woman went along with them on their bike. An argument broke out between Narsamma and the victim following which Ravi sexually assaulted her when Narsamma held her tightly. Later, they attacked the woman on her private parts and killed when the latter raised an alarm. After confirming that she died, the couple took her ornaments and fled.



The Sangareddy police identified the victim and informed the Dundigal police who formed special teams and caught the couple near Gagillapur. They confessed to committing the crime during interrogation.

