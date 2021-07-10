Hyderabad: Couple held for stealing jewels from bodies & patients

Gachibowli: The Gachibowli police on Friday arrested a couple for stealing gold/silver ornaments from bodies and patients in TeIangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

The accused, C Raju and C Lathasri, were working as patient care on contract. As they were in direct contact with patients, they stole valuables if they died while undergoing treatment. Also, they robbed patients who recovered after treatment.

Their heinous act came to light when the hospital management received complaints from patients. The management filed a police complaint. The investigation revealed that the couple had stolen 16 tolas of gold and 80 tolas of silver anklets from patients. The stolen property was recovered, said the police.

The investigation also revealed that Raju got acquainted with Lathasri in 2017.They both had second marriages. After the marriage, Raju drove cabs and Lathasri joined TIMS six months. She got him a job in the same department. They hatched a conspiracy to steal valuables from Covid patients. They mortgaged them with a pawn broker. The couple planned to abscond after collecting huge amounts. But, their plans were foiled and they were arrested under various sections of IPC. They were sent to judicial custody, said the police.