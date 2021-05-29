Hyderabad: Covid Dawakhana launched

Hyderabad: TS, IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan launched the first Covid DawaKhana virtually here on Friday. Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala, announced that it will expand such services across the State in the coming days. At the launch of the services, villagers availed online medical advice on Covid from doctors at nine sub-centres.

At the medical centre, patients can avail doctor services through online consultation. For this, TConsult app services, an initiative of TITA, is being utilised, while American Telangana Society (ATS) will provide financial and health services. Two doctors will be available online to offer services, while two health volunteers will be available at the Covid DawaKhana centre. TITA has offered to provide technical and other local logistics and arrangements at the medical centre.

Speaking at the event Ranjan appreciated the initiative saying that it will be an immense help to the rural masses in the testing times. The TITA efforts have yielded fruits and the people in rural areas are benefitting from it.

Expressing happiness Narayanpet district Collector Dasari Harichandana, who was the chief guest at the event said that it was a matter of pride that Covid Dawakhana services were launched in Narayanpet district.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA chief Sundeep Makthala said efforts are being made to provide international-level medical care to locals through Covid DawaKhana initiative.