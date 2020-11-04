Hyderabad: Covid tests take a nosedive at OGH

Hyderabad: As people are making light of the coronavirus scare, it is also rubbing off on the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), it seems. Previously 275 to 340 samples were tested at OGH. Now, only 95 to 115 samples are being tested say officials.

Another issue of concern is the shortage of face masks and PPT kits apart from insufficient staff. "We request authorities to ensure social distancing in the hospital and arrange required covid safety kits," said Dr Rohit, President, JUDA, Osmania Hospital.

"We need a processing kit including artificial intelligence PCR processors to conduct testing and we need to process more to test samples. We have to cut down the rate of testing and not allow people for the test if it is not necessary and the symptoms are mild," said Dr Ambedkar, Osmania Hospital. "Currently, we are testing 94 samples in the first run and 35 samples in the second. Previously, in each run around 94 samples used to be tested and we used to have 3 runs and more per day. But now-a-days, we are testing only 120 samples a day. We lack equipment at times, in the past four days we struggled like never for kits and a few little are arranged to control the situation," said Dr Divya, Osmania Hospital.

"We need face masks for our working doctors and staff, mask might be a little thing but which might lead to transmission of virus more if we don't wear. On the same line at least two doctors from each department in three days are testing postive and unfortunately, the amount of recurring covid cases is extremely high among doctors.