Hyderabad: Covid vaccine for 18+ from today

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to vaccinate all citizens above 18 years of age from July 1 at 100 centres set up in the City.

People must register their names on the CoWin portal. Only those who are pre-registered will be vaccinated.

Till date, the GHMC has been giving jabs to only high-risk groups over age of 45, including self-help groups.

The GHMC said in a release that those who register in advance on the Covid portal can go directly to the nearest centre and get the jab.

So far only those over 45 years have been given vaccines through specialised centres set up by GHMC.