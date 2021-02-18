X
X
Hyderabad: CPI leaders demand govt to provide 2BHK houses

Highlights

Shadnagar: CPI leaders held a protest in front of RDO office in Shadnagar on Wednesday demanding the government to provide double-bedroom houses, pension and ration cards to all eligible persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI alleged that the Telangana government had failed in fulfilling thepromises it made to people during elections.

They demanded the government to fulfill promises made before the elections and threatened the government of taking up agitations on huge scale if it fails to address people's issues.

CPI State committee members Panuganti Parvatalu, Tanguturi Narsinha Reddy, Buddhula Jangayya, Sreenu Nayak, Govind Nayak, Shakeel, Kongari Narsimhulu, Balakrishnaiah, AISF district secretary Pawan, Chandrababu, Lingam Nayak and women activists were also present.

