Hyderabad: Crests presented to Air Force Station

Begumpet: A ceremonial Parade was organised on Tuesday for handing over of Crests to Air Force Station Begumpet and 19 TETTRA School, Hyderabad. Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding–in-Chief, Training Command, reviewed the parade and handed over the Station Crest to Group Captain Sunil Tomar, Station Commander Air Force Station Begumpet and Unit Crest to Wing Commander Joginder Kumar, Commanding Officer 19 TETTRA School.

The Crests of the formations and units are approved by the President of India and have great historical and sentimental value to the Air Force and its units. They depict the role of the formation, its aspirations and portrays its deeds of glory in the past and other uniqueness which is all its very own. The Crests comprise standard frames having motto of the Air Force Station Begumpet and 19 TETTRA School scrolled at the foot of the frames.

The motto of Air Force Station Begumpet – Gyanam Samyagvekshanam – is taken from 'Sandila Upnishad' which emphasises the importance of 'Knowledge leads to Insight.' The motto of 19 TETTRA School – Prashikshnen Naipunyam – portrays the essential virtues of the unit as skillfulness through training.

The smartly turned parade contingent of Air Force Station Begumpet displayed discipline, commitment and esprit-de-corps through the immaculate parade which was well appreciated by all Air Warriors, their families and other distinguished guests witnessed the ceremonial parade, a Defence release said.











