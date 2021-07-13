Hyderabad: CS Somesh Kumar plans meeting to discuss Malka Cheruvu issue soon

Hyderabad: Following a startling report in The Hans India on July 7 on the plight of Malka Cheruvu Lake at Upperpally under Rajendranagar, the GHMC Chief Lokesh Kumar along with other officials have made a visit to the lake and took stock of the situation.



The report "Lake makeover project runs into rough weather" quantified that the project has failed to get into a complete shape though funds to the tune of Rs 3.4 crore have been spent during the last three years to realise the project.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar accompanied with Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar D Jagan, Assistant Medical and Health Office (AMHO) Padma besides irrigation officials inspected the lake on July 8, the next day the report appeared in The Hans India. The civic body chief enquired about the components covered under Lake Beautification Project and the pending works to be completed by the GHMC.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Commissioner Charminar also sought a report from officials of Irrigation Wing about the works taken up on their part to which the authorities have reciprocated accordingly.

According to sources, the concerned irrigation wing officials were told to furnish the report regarding the works completed at the lake to which the officials submitted the same to Zonal Commissioner. Also, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who said to have been residing just a stone throw away from the Malka Cheruvu Lake, has planned a meeting anytime soon with senior officials to discuss the issue.

"The meeting would be convened anytime soon to discuss the Malka Cheruvu Lake development issue and the pending works being delegated to GHMC and the Irrigation Wing as we already had an inkling about the same from the higher ups," the sources added.