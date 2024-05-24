  • Menu
Tirupati: Swarna Ratham procession held

Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru being taken out on golden chariot in Tiruchanur on Thursday
Tirupati: As part of the three-day annual Vasanthotsavam at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur, the deity was taken out on Swarna Ratham along Mada streets on Thursday morning.

CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, EE Narasimha Murthy, Deputy EO Govindarajan and others were participated.

