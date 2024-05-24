Guntur: PO, APO removed from election duties

Guntur: Palnadu district collector Balaji Shrikesh Lathkar on Thursday removed the presiding officer and GJC Junior college lecturer PV Subba Rao, assistant presiding officer and Venkatapuram ZPHS School assistant Sk Shahnaz Begum worked at 202 Polling Booth set up in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district from the polling duties. Orders were issued to this effect.

They were removed from the election duties for violating the model code of conduct.

It may be mentioned here that MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy damaged the EVM and attacked the TDP polling agent Seshagiri Rao which went viral on social media. The EC took the matter very seriously and directed the state government to arrest MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy.