Hyderabad: Curfew gives rise to mushrooming of online shopping for Eid

Hyderabad: With Eid approaching amidst the extended night curfew till mid-May in Telangana, people prefer to buy clothes from local stores and boutiques that are taking orders online through social media like WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. This marks a departure from the times when people shopped till late night in crowded malls and shops in view of imposition of curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and brings joy and a lot of happiness among the community, as almost everyone buys new clothes.

Most of the stores and boutiques are doing a brisk online business and selling readymade clothes to women. Each of them has a group of customers on WhatsApp and Instagram and other social media apps. Orders are taken online, and items are door-delivered.

According to the stores relying on online to do business, the customers are in fear of the dreaded virus as the second wave is considered more dangerous than the first one and are not venturing out for shopping. Taking advantage of the fear, local stores have started online shopping and deliver clothes to their customers at their doorstep. "Last year business was almost zero due to lockdown and the second wave this time has hit us hard as there are hardly any customers. So, I have decided to launch home delivery system," said Mohammed Mujeeb, the owner of a women's wear located at Abids.

"I have created a group and a page on social media and posted a range of clothes with a price tag. I take orders online and do free home delivery in the city. Not only men's wear but all women finery is sold online," he added.

Another seller, Aisha, a youngster who is running a boutique at Tolichowki said that she has started the online business by creating a page on social media. The response is good as most of the young generation surf the internet. "Most of my customers are youth and I am well-versed with the tastes of girls. No sooner are the pictures of dresses posted than the orders are placed by customers," gushed Aisha.

She said there are several tailors and boutiques in this part of the city that started taking orders not only for Eid but also for upcoming marriages.

Nida Subohie, a teenager, said this season my family avoided going out for shopping. "I want to buy dresses, but my parents said no going out. Hence, we decided to order dresses for myself from a boutique online," she added.