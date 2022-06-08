Hyderabad: Curtains down on inter-dist kabaddi tourney for seniors

Badangpet: Gadwal district emerged top among the men's teams in the kabaddi competition that concluded on Sunday. During a four day long Indra Reddy Senior Inter District Kabaddi Championship for Men and Women being organised at Badangpet in Maheshwaram, the team representing the Gadwal district defeated their opponent from Ranga Reddy district in a final bout and fetched the trophy. Medchal and Nalgonda districts jointly shared the third place.



The female team from Nalgonda also won by beating their opponents from Suryapet in the finals. Ranga Reddy and Jangaon districts shared the third position. The winning teams will be selected for the upcoming national tournament proposed to be held in Haryana soon. Both men and women teams of all the 33 districts participated in the sports event that started on June 2 and concluded on June 5 at Badangpet municipal ground.

The Badangpet Municipal Ground was seen bursting into seams with the Kabaddi enthusiasts from across the State while players left the spectators completely spell bound with their performance. Education Minister Education Sabita Indra Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana Allipuram Chairman, Venkateshwar Reddy, General Secretary Telangana Kabaddi Association and Parijata Narsimha Reddy encouraged the Kabaddi teams during the finals.

The four-day long sports event is said to be a brain child of two sports personalities from Maheshwaram constituency they are Circle Inspector Meerpet Mahender Reddy, who served as an international kabaddi player and represented the State on several international platforms before joining the police department and another is the Commissioner Badangpet Municipality Krishna Mohan Reddy who as a boxing player, who proved his mettle in several competitions before becoming a bureaucrat in a municipal administration.