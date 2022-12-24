Hyderabad: CV Anand inaugurates Women PS in Begumpet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday inaugurated two new facilities in a move aimed at enhancing women safety and people-police interface in Begumpet. He inaugurated a new building of Begumpet Women Police Station in North Zone. The new facility has several facilities such as barracks for the personnel, modern workstations, counselling rooms and record rooms.

On this occasion, he instructed the staff officers of the women PS to work hard to resolve the grievances of women in distress. "The modern infra development helps in rendering services effectively," he added.

"With the rise of cybercrimes, we are planning to instate one cybercrime PS and one women PS in each zone." he said.

The Incognito SHE team unit of Hyderabad City Police, pioneering women safety in the state capital, has also got significant additions in terms of infrastructure, gadgets and manpower with the inauguration of a new block at HACA Bhavan.

Addressing the officers, he exhorted them to work in the interior wards of the city, neighborhoods and instill a sense of confidence among the women. "SHE teams are more approachable and deal with every grievance with empathy and confidentiality," he said.

A total of six additional teams were pressed into service taking the existing teams from 9 to 15. Each team comprises one SI and four PCs who will work round the clock in all five zones.

Moreover, CV Anand also flagged off 5 AV vehicles fitted with digital screens. These vehicles will be deployed to wards and communities to create awareness. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP (DD), Sirisha, Additional DCP (SHE teams & Bharosa), Inspectors and other staff officers were also present.