Hyderabad: 'Cyber Ambassadors Platform' launched

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing of Telangana police on Wednesday launched the 'Cyber Ambassadors Platform' (CAP) in collaboration with the Department of School Education to empower school-going adolescent students as cyber safety ambassadors by creating awareness on cybercrimes and preventive measures.

It was launched on the eve of National Youth Day by Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali along with Anjani Kumar, Telangana DGP, Shikha Goel, Additional DG Women Safety & Bharosa at Ravindra Bharati. Over 2,000 students, teachers, and others participated. More than 2 Lakh students joined the programme over live. On this occasion, Mahmood Ali said, "The state Government is committed to the safety and security of children. Police is a pioneer institute in the country, preventing crimes with a special focus on children and women. The CAP is the need of the hour in the light of rising cybercrimes." Anjani Kumar stated, "The future of India lies in safety, both in physical as well as in the digital spaces. Telangana Police is one of the leaders in the world in terms of technology and safety. As Cyber Ambassadors, it is the responsibility of the younger generation to work towards building a safer community."

Shikha Goel mentioned, "All the children should know digital etiquette, and the Cyber Ambassadors will be our torchbearers in the community for cyber safety. She called upon the children to 'think before you click'. She also asked the cyber Ambassadors to create awareness regarding Dial 100 and Cyber Helpline 1930 among their communities."

This phase of the Cyber Ambassador Platform (CAP), a collaboration of the Women Safety wing along with Education Department, will train 9,424 Cyber Ambassadors from 2,381 schools, from 33 districts of Telangana, including Government schools (1603), BC Welfare Schools (259), SC Welfare Schools (237), ST Welfare Schools (78), Minority Welfare Schools (204).

This project includes the coordination of various stakeholders like Cyber Ambassador, volunteer mentors, mentor teachers, and gender coordinators along with and concerned district SHE team officers.

Vakati Karuna, Secretary of State Education Department, Ronald Rose, Secretary to state Social Welfare & Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society, Sumathi Badugula, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Women Safety Wing, and other officers were also present.