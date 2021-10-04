Hyderabad: Cyber Awareness Month

Hyderabad: As part of the Cyber Awareness campaign, Rupesh Mittal, from Hyderabad has set up an assistance called Cyber Jagrithi to raise awareness about cyber safety in society. In which the youth will be educated on various topics related to cybercrime and digital safety.

During the annual Cyber awareness month, Cyber Jagrithi has started an annual awareness campaign 'Cyber Youth' from October 1 to 31. Campaign focuses on cyber values for children, parents and youth by spreading awareness on digital safety, juvenile law, digital parenting, awareness on cybercrime, privacy on social media, and awareness on sniffing fake news. Retired CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana, Cyber Safety Expert Rakshit Tandon, Social Media Influencer Prerna Nigam, Union Bank of India Chief Information Security Officer KM Reddy also participated in programme. On the occasion, Rupesh Mittal, Founder of Cyber Jagrithi, said, "A large number of youths should participate in campaign. Cyber Jagrithi is the only organization in South Asia to host such a campaign and our country is proud of it."