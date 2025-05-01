Live
- Tejashwi says caste census is Modi Govt’s compulsion, not choice; Cong credits LoP Gandhi
- Premier League: Title decided but race still on for European spots in England
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Feeling Like an Outsider at Karan Johar’s Lavish Parties
- ED filed 5,113 cases to curb money laundering in last 10 years: Official
- Creativity, Not Code, Will Drive India’s Economic Future: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
- How Telangana’s Caste Census Offers a Blueprint for the Centre
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launches in India Today: Price, Specs, Features, and Availability
- IPL 2025: Kartikeya, Madhwal come in as RR elect to bowl first against unchanged MI
- Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Two from Maharashtra in Multi-State Investment Fraud
- Siddaramaiah urges Centre to fix a date for caste census
Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Two from Maharashtra in Multi-State Investment Fraud
Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrest two from Pune for supplying bank accounts to fraudsters in a multi-state investment scam worth Rs 17.3 lakh.
The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have arrested two individuals from Pune, Maharashtra, for their alleged role in a large-scale investment fraud network spanning 27 cases across India, including one in Telangana.
The accused have been identified as Reynold Vincent Cyril, a tech professional, and Manish Dinesh Sonawane. Police say the duo acted as suppliers of bank accounts used by cybercriminals to route fraudulent transactions.
According to officials, the arrests were made in connection with a case where a 40-year-old Hyderabad resident was duped after being lured into a fake stock investment scheme via social media.
The victim, persuaded by promises of high returns, deposited a significant amount of money into the fraudulent platform. While his account initially reflected profits, the withdrawal feature was disabled, and he was later asked to pay additional charges for taxes and currency conversion. In total, he lost Rs 17.3 lakh.
Authorities are continuing investigations to uncover the broader network involved in similar cyber scams.