Hyderabad: Cycle rally taken out in protest against hiked fuel prices

LB Nagar: Congress party conducts cycle rally in protest against the increasing petrol and diesel prices. Hayathnagar division Congress party president Gurram Srinivas Reddy on Monday started the rally on the instructions of Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy.

Srinivas Reddy said that the rise in diesel and petrol prices contributed to price hikes in essential commodities. The central and State governments are burdening the middle class in these difficult times.

LB Nagar Constituency youth congress party president Gurram Shyam Charan Reddy, RR district youth Congress party vice-president Ramavath Krishna Nayak, Nsui general secretary Pradeep, Chinya Nayak, Sitaram Nayak, Puppy, Sukka Venkatesh, Venkatesh Naidu, Kishore, Sandeep Reddy, Shambhu, Azmat, Rahul Reddy, Gurva Reddy, Sridhar Goud, Guna, Ramulu, Shiva Nayak, Naga Raju participated.