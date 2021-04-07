Hyderabad: Cycle track turns into parking lot

Jubilee Hills: The much-hyped cycling track has failed to serve their purpose, as roads continue to cater for parking purposes at major parks like KBR. Barely cyclists can be seen using the track marked with bicycle symbols and indications, around the park.



The Jubilee Hills road around KBR park is developed to promote cycling in City. Though a dedicated cycle track was developed in December, it continues to be used as a parking lot. About a two km stretch around KBR was well maintained for a few days after formal inauguration. But now there is not even scope for cycles to enter the track, as scores of cars are being parked on the tracks.

Explaining the issue, D Jadson, a cyclist, said: "There is no use of this cycling track now. Always it is packed with car parking. We hardly come for 30 minutes of cycle ride in the morning and evening. It's highly impossible to use the track."

Moreover, as the road connects KBR to Kondapur and Hitech, vehicular movement is also quite high on the stretch. Initially, authorities regularly ensured traffic rules were followed. But everything has gone for a toss", says Abhay Joshi, a member of NGO Revolution, which promotes cycling. Mahesh Burli, a social Activist, said:"It's unfortunate that the cycling track around the City is not maintained well. Parking slots have been earmarked for vehicles and yet motorists continue to park their vehicles on the road, which is unfair. People should join hands with authorities to maintain roads in order." The situations of all cycling tracks are pathetic. Citizens are expecting strict action against violators and parking freely at cycling tracks in Hyderabad.

Venkateshwara Rao, a retired bank employee and a resident of Banjara Hills, remarked: "In recent months, it has become difficult for pedestrians and walkers to use the walk track around the KBR road, as vehicles are also being driven on footpaths." Abhilash Kumar, a college student, observed: "Earlier, I used to cycle from Tank Bund to go to college at Liberty. Now, the cycle track is blocked, and I use a regular road for cycling." A policeman controlling traffic at Jubilee Junction stated: "We are enforcing traffic rules on KBR road regularly. Stern action will be initiated if anyone is found violating rules." He also appealed to people to inform the police if they come across any violations.