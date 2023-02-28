Hyderabad: D Srinivas hospitalised

Hyderabad: Senior politician and former PCC chief D Srinivas was admitted to a hospital after he fell ill on Monday.

His family members rushed DS to the City Neuro Hospital after he had fits in the morning and was said to be critical. Srinivas has been facing illness for some time. Doctors announced they would update about the senior politician's condition after conducting tests.

Srinivas's son Dharmapuri Arvind took to Twitter to inform about the illness of his father. He said, "My father, D Srinivas, is critically ill and has been hospitalised. Kindly be informed that all my programmes for today and tomorrow (February 27 and 28) remain cancelled."