Hyderabad: Dalit women yet to fully gain from Constitution

Hyderabad: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS), along with the SC, ST Officers' Forum, organised a conference on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on the theme 'Indian Republic – Proclamations and Realities'.

Dr N Siddoji Rao, convener, Help Desk of Forum, presided, while DSS national convener Jhansi Geddam, delivered the opening remarks. She opined that Dalits and women have so far not fully tasted the fruits of democracy. "It is necessary to eradicate the inequalities based on caste and religion". She emphasised that Dalit women should strive to protect the Constitution.

Speakers at the included P S N Murthy, founder, Ambedkar Mission, Prof K Y Rathnam, Prof. Sudhakar Babu (both HCU), Dr Vinayakala, special officer, TSWREIS, Vanajakshi, industrialist. Women Collective leaders and representatives of various organisations attended.