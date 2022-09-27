Hyderabad: Dasara special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the Dasara festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains to various destinations.

Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (no-07265) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.50 am the next day. The date of journey is September 28.

Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (no-07266) will depart from Yesvantpur at 9.10 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 9.30 am the next day. The train will ply on September 29.

These special trains will halt at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparti Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Tirupati-Secunderabad (no-07481) will depart from Tirupati at 9.10 pm and reach Secunderabad at 9.30 pm the next day. The date of journey is October 9, Tirupati-Secunderabad (no-07482) will depart from Secunderabad at 4.15 pm and arrive Tirupati at 5.20 am the next day. The train will ply on October 10.

These special trains will stop at Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Mantralayam, Raichur, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli and Begumpet stations in both directions.