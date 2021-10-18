Hyderabad: Dattatreya hopes CMs of TS & AP will resolve all issues cordially

Hyderabad: Bandaru DattatreyaHaryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday expressed hope that the Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP will resolve all issues cordially.

Responding to a question while addressing the media during the Alai Balai programme here, he called for AP and TS CMs to resolve all issues cordially. He said the "spirit of Alai Balai is bringing together people of different ideologies, thoughts cultures, traditions and sections.

Harmony among all is the basis for the development of the State and the country".

He said people cutting across the political spectrum coming together sends a message that all are united to work for the benefit of people, society, the State and the country.

Greeting people of Telangana and AP, Dattatreya, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes to the Alai Balai event.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundrarajan said the programme reflects the culture of villages and Telangana. She stressed the need to take forward its spirit in the years to come and asked people to take part in the event.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Alai Balai is celebrated as People's Festival, taking forward the tradition and bringing people together.

He said Alai Balai is an important festival for political leaders in the State. "There are no enemies in politics, but only opponents. The programme brings everyone together to send a message of standing united to work for betterment of people. He stressed the need for celebrating Alai Balai across the State to bring politicians together to work for development of both the State and country. "The event reminds the importance of revising the culture, traditions, arts, food and native ways of people against the backdrop of intruding foreign lifestyles.", he noted.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav, TRS MLC K Kavitha, Congress leaders Geeta Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao and several national and State leaders, eminent personalities from all walks of life participated. Many prominent people from pharmaceuticals, culture, and arts were felicitated on the occasion.