Hyderabad: Debate demand just an election stunt says TRS MLA B Suman

Hyderabad: TRS MLA B Suman on Sunday said that the BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao's challenge for open debate on employment opportunities was just an election stunt.

The TRS MLA alleged that the BJP and other parties were misleading the youth by giving wrong figures on the employment opportunities provided by the government.

Now with the government coming up with details on the employment provided, the leaders are misleading the people. "Even after stating that the government provided 1.32 lakh jobs, the BJP leader calling for open debate is nothing but an election stunt and people are watching this," said Suman.

The TRS leader asked the BJP MLC to give the details of the two crore jobs promised by the Centre. He also asked the BJP leader to give the details of employees of public sector companies being privatised by the Centre.

They should provide the figures for denying the youth the employment opportunities by not sanctioning ITIR to the state during the last seven years.

He wanted the BJP leader to tell what has happened to the Bayyaram steel plant promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, what has happened to the Railway Coach Factory promised, what has happened to the financial assistance recommended by NITI Aayog to the State government for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

The TRS leader alleged that the BJP leaders deceived the poor and middle class by stating to bring Rs 20 lakh crore package. Can they give the details of the beneficiaries under this package, he asked.

"There will be no use of such gimmicks after doing nothing during the last six years. People will not believe. TRS has the right to seek votes as the government has taken up many programs beneficial to all the sections of the society," said Suman.