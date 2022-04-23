Hyderabad: Demand to extend TET registration date

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday demanded extension of the registration date for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), as lakhs of unemployed with B.Ed qualifications are yet to apply.

President of JAC Bairu Nagaraju Goud in a statement here said the date should be extended keeping in view the future of candidates belonging to weaker sections. Besides, he pointed out, that no provision to correct mistakes in the applications already submitted by the candidates.

While warning of launching an agitation by the candidates if the date is not extended, Goud stated that the facility of giving more registration would benefit those who have been facing hardships for years because of lack of jobs and non-payment of unemployed dole. "The government should understand the plight of such candidates and provide the edit option in the applications. The date extension should be given for the benefit of those who could not apply.

Goud said already representations have been submitted pressing the demand to the concerned State level officials.