Hyderabad: Demand to re-open EFLU classes, facilities

x

Highlights

Osmania University : Students of English and foreign languages University (EFLU) held a sit-in protest demanding re-opening of campus, hostels and libr...

Osmania University : Students of English and foreign languages University (EFLU) held a sit-in protest demanding re-opening of campus, hostels and library facilities for them.

Nearly 20 PHD, MA, and BA students gathered at the campus gate and protested for the re-opening of the campus on Friday. They said they lack access to library for to write their dissertations and were tensed being at home for a long time.

They conducted a survey and claimed that 46.2% of the students were complaining of the poor internet back at their homes.

82.6% of surveyed students said that their prolonged stay at home was affecting their academic life, 29.4% claimed they were in abusive situations, while 70.1% reported facing mental distress at home.

Around 75% of the students prefer to stay in hostels and continue their online classes, the protesters said.

