Live
- Municipal officials seize school due to non-payment of rent
- Bengal Police's last minute no to Suvendu Adhikari's meeting at Sandeshkhali
- Telangana High Court Delays Hearing on KTR’s Petition to Quash Formula E Case
- Hayley Matthews back in top 10 of women’s ODI batting rankings
- Year Ender: NSDC aims to skill 1 lakh youth in AI, drones and cloud computing by 2025-end
- Chandrababu distributes pensions in Palanadu, assures of support to people
- Varanasi's Nirmala Devi and her ‘Green Army’ praised by PM Modi for ushering in social change
- Hyderabad Demolishes Illegal Structures in Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake Buffer Zone
- BPSC is autonomous body and will act in candidates' interest: Samrat Choudhary
- Malayalam Film Marco is Likely to Stream on This OTT Platform
Just In
Hyderabad Demolishes Illegal Structures in Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake Buffer Zone
Highlights
In response to complaints about encroachments, Hyderabad authorities, led by Commissioner Ranganath, demolished illegal structures in the buffer zone of Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake.
Hydra is demolishing illegal structures in the buffer zone of Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake. Local residents had raised complaints about encroachments in the area.
In response, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath recently inspected the site.
On December 31, Hydra staff demolished sheds and other illegal structures in the buffer zone.
The staff also removed illegally erected fencing from four acres of land and dismantled over 20 shops.
Traders have expressed their anger over being forced to vacate their shops within 24 hours of receiving notices. The demolition is taking place under heavy police presence.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS