Hyderabad Demolishes Illegal Structures in Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake Buffer Zone

Hydra is demolishing illegal structures in the buffer zone of Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake. Local residents had raised complaints about encroachments in the area.

In response, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath recently inspected the site.

On December 31, Hydra staff demolished sheds and other illegal structures in the buffer zone.

The staff also removed illegally erected fencing from four acres of land and dismantled over 20 shops.

Traders have expressed their anger over being forced to vacate their shops within 24 hours of receiving notices. The demolition is taking place under heavy police presence.