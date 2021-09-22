Hyderabad: Dengue treatment in private hospitals costs a bomb

Hyderabad: The treatment for dengue seems to be more expensive than Covid in Telangana with private hospitals cashing in on the seasonal ailments and charging hefty amounts for tests and treatment. While dengue cure in private hospitals is costing people more than Rs 1 lakh starting from Rs 20,000, the corporate hospitals are charging up to Rs 40,000 a day. People are spending thousands only for tests in private labs. The initial cost of diagnosis is Rs 1,900. Doctors prescribe one-time multiple tests which cost around Rs 8,000-10,000.

Further, people are facing problems in getting beds in government hospitals as seasonal ailments are at peak. They are forced to move to private hospitals for expensive treatment. According to the Health department officials, the surge will continue till mid-October; later the seasonal ailments will subside.

Unfortunately, there are no guidelines or rate slabs from the government for dengue treatment in private hospitals as in the case of Covid. People are urging the government to fix price for dengue tests and treatment, as done for High-Resolution CT (HRCT) scan and Covid treatment. The department has admitted that it received several complaints against private hospitals for overcharging dengue treatment.

Speaking to The Hans India, Maryam Iftequar of Khilwat said, "The charges for dengue treatment in private hospitals are totally unfair. The government should stop the arbitrariness of private hospitals. There is no monitoring on private hospitals by the authorities; they are looting poor. The government should ponder how a daily wager can afford the treatment. I know a lady who took a hand loan for treatment of her child in a private hospital." Though the department agreed that private hospitals were charging huge amounts for treatment, it did not issue any warning to them. Director of Public Health Telangana Dr G Srinivasa Rao has suggested the private hospitals not to cause panic among patients. He said, "There is no need for platelets infusion if platelets slide down even by 60,000. A patient with this count of platelets can be treated at home with remedies. It has come to our notice that private hospitals are creating panic among patients, even though the platelets count is normal, and asking them to arrange a donor and charging exorbitantly for platelet transfusion." Dr Rao advised the citizens that there was no need to be panic if platelets count goes down by 10,000. He added that about 22 blood component separation machines have been arranged at all government hospitals across the State. He requested people to avail the facilities in government hospitals, instead of paying huge amounts in private hospitals.

