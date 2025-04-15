Hyderabad: Denizens flag concern over water pipeline breakage in parts of city

Hyderabad: Drinking water pipeline breakage has become a never-ending issue and major concern in the Central and Northern parts of the city. A few locals alleged that despite raising the issue to the officials of the Hyderabad Water Board, the issue has not been rectified, and they urged the replacement of the old pipelines.

Very frequently, pipeline breakage issues have been witnessed mostly in Tolichowki, Neredmet, Nizampet, Manikonda , Jubilee Hills , Punjagutta , Banjara Hills, Neredmet , Moula Ali and Malkajgiri. Several locals expressed concern over the rising temperatures, noting that many bore wells, especially in the central parts of the city, have dried up. Adding to the crisis, damaged pipelines in multiple areas have worsened the water situation, leading to low water pressure. The root cause is that many of these pipelines are decades old and have never been replaced, resulting in frequent leakages.

“In many areas, especially in Moula Ali, frequent water pipeline leakages occur due to old and rusty pipes. Repairs are rarely carried out, and even then, only temporary fixes are provided after repeated complaints. The only real solution is complete pipeline replacement,” said Ramesh, a resident of Moula Ali.

“The drinking water pipeline breakage has become a recurring issue, especially in Defence Colony, Neredmet. Leakages are frequent, and the supply from bore wells is no longer sufficient due to the declining groundwater levels. If these leakages continue, we could face a severe water shortage. It would be better if the Water Board replaced the pipelines, as most of them are decades old and have never been replaced,” said Robin, a resident of Neredmet.

“For the past month, a damaged drinking water pipeline has been continuously overflowing, making the entire lane slippery and causing difficulties for commuters. Additionally, we are receiving water at very low pressure. Despite multiple complaints to HMWSSB officials, no action has been taken,” said Mohammed Ali, a resident of Tolichowki.