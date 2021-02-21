Hyderabad: Dental student dies in road accident at KPHB

A Dental student died after being by a lorry here at Hydernagar under KPHB police station limits in the early hours of Sunday. The victim was identified as M Adhi Reshma (22).



The incident took place at metro pillar number 660 at Hydernagar when a lorry rammed into her scooter. As Reshma was riding without helmet, she suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

According to the police, Reshma was pursuing her education in Karnataka and was in Hyderabad to meet her friends. On Saturday night, she went out with her friend who was residing at KPHB.

Reshma who had been pursuing education in Karnataka was in Hyderabad to meet her friends. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and did not have a driving license, the police added. On Saturday night, Reshma, Sreeja along with other friends went to a mall at Madinaguda to watch a movie.

While returning to KPHB, Reshma was riding one of her friend's scooter when she met with the accident.

The police registered a case against the lorry driver who have gone absconding and against the her friend Ajay Kumar, the owner of the scooter for handing over the vehicle Reshma who did not have a driving license.