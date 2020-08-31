Hyderabad: Deputy DEO office closed, sanitised

Hyderabad: Deputy District Education office, Chanchalguda, was saintised on Monday after the office clerk tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. According to sources, the clerk was in the DEO office on Friday.

On Saturday, he had been taken for Covid-19 test as he was feeling ill. The test result showed positive. The Deputy DEO office is located at Chanchalguda Junior College and has around 20 teachers and other non-teaching staff.

The office was completely closed. Later on Monday, on the request of office staff, the office was fully sanitised by the GHMC and office was reopened.

"The entire working staff of Deputy DEO office and the teachers of junior college should be tested for Covid-19 but this not happening, moreover we have been asked to work with all the teachers attending the meetings," said a teacher on a condition of anonymity.