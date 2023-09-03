Hyderabad: DGP moots multifaceted approach to deal with growing cybercrimes

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar has said that addressing cyber security issues and mitigating the risks of cybercrimes would require a multifaceted approach that combines technology, education, policy and collaboration.

“Cyber security is an ongoing process that requires vigilance and adaptation to new threats,” the DGP said while addressing the training-cum-workshop of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) with all the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police in the State.

Anjani Kumar asked officials to look into new challenges that are coming up, whether it is crypto, internet related issues and VOIP, among others. All new personnel deputed to TSCSB should be trained as such they can cope with emerging cybercrimes. All police personnel should upgrade their investigating skills from time to time, which shall be supported by TSCSB.

Referring to review of cybercrime trends, arrests and execution of PT warrants, he said the crime pattern changed from traditional to cybercrimes due to digitalisation and technology advancements.

The TSCSB will monitor information related to arrested persons in cybercrime cases across the country and establishes crime links after analyzing and shares those links with the units of Telangana for PT warrant executions, which will benefit an investigating officer in reduction of under investigation cases and also helps in deterring the cyber offender to commit further offences.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and TSCSB Director Stephen Ravindra said that plans have been chalked out to conduct meetings on every second and fourth Wednesday to review the progress of the cybercrime cases.

He explained in detail how cybercrime investigating tools have been helping the officers in investigating the case quickly.

