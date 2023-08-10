Live
Hyderabad: DHA chief Vedakumar Manikonda condoles death of ‘Siasat’ scribe
Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy chairman Prof. Vedakumar Manikonda has expressed ‘deepest condolences’ on the sudden demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat daily, following a cardiac arrest while participating in Gaddar’s funeral procession.
Recalling his services to the profession of journalism, Vedakumar, who had a long association with Khan, said he revolutionised Urdu journalism with latest technology. He said Khan was recognised as a soft spoken, noble and respected person in society and was an active participant in social awareness programmes on welfare of the underprivileged.
Vedakumar said, “as a social worker, Khan is known for setting up the Minority Development Forum, free healthcare for slumdwellers, skill training for poor women and conducting spoken English classes, amongst other services. His death is an irreparable loss to the field of journalism.
‘My deepest condolences on his untimely demise; wish to give his family the strength to bear this pain,” added Vedakumar, who had accompanied him in the funeral procession of Gaddar till it reached his house.