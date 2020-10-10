Hyderabad: Dharani sparking fears, charges Congress leader Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer, Gudur Narayana Reddy, on Friday criticised that the State government has been creating apprehensions among people by taking up registration of non-agricultural assets on Dharani portal.

In a media statement, Reddy said that the government has announced the programme without stating its objectives and added that he was unable to understand what would be the use of passbooks to be issued through Dharani.

Adding that municipal and panchayat raj staff has been visiting the residences of people and asking several details, he said that while the government stated that it wanted to register only the non-agricultural assets, several other details were also being sought. He said as far as his knowledge goes, registering the asset details on Dharani portal would not help people in any manner.

Likening the entire exercise to another Household Survey taken up five years ago, he alleged the data of which was never made public and was used by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for political and electoral purposes.