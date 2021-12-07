Hyderabad: Dialysis facility for accident victims sought at NIMS

Hyderabad: Taking it to social media, a city-based human rights activist urged Health Minister T Harish Rao to provide a dialysis facility for accident victims at the state-run NIMS hospital (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences).

Mohd Abdul Sattar, an activist, brought the issue to the notice of Health Minister on Monday. Sattar said that there was no dialysis facility for patients who met with accidents in the emergency department of NIMS, and added that recently the health condition of a patient deteriorated when he was shifted to another hospital as the dialysis facility was not available at NIMS.

Adding that issue of dialysis facility was pending for last three years, he said that the Health Minister had assured to visit NIMS and enquire about the facilities. Further, Harish had reportedly directed the Medical and Health department officials to immediately address the issue.