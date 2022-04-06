Hyderabad: Digital X-ray facility at 5 railway hospitals

Hyderabad: Digital X-Ray facility in five railway hospitals across the South Central Railway got virtually inaugurated on Wednesday. Along with the inaugural ceremony, SCR held a review meeting on safety and freight loading of the zone.

According to a release, the Digital X-Ray with computer radiography facility has been set up at five locations---Kacheguda Health Unit, Guntakal, CRS Tirupati, Rayanapadu and Nanded Divisional Railway Hospitals. The digital radiography produces dynamic, high-quality images and is cost-effective. A digital radiograph can also be easily copied and emailed.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, advised officials to initiate special measures for the safety and comfort of passengers during summer. Also, he directed them to ensure adequate supply of water at all railway premises in view of heat wave conditions.

Jain advised the officials to impart regular training to all safety staff and enhance supervision in order to avoid untoward incidents, like security breaches, gate open cases.

He asked them to have counseling sessions for all employees, specially loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and staff, on safety-related work to be more vigilant in order to avert unusual incidents.