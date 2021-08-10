Hyderabad: Discussion on prevention of suicides organised

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali along with Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya participated in Intellectual Summit SPEAK (Suicide Prevention Education Awareness & Knowledge) and also released a book on suicides prevention at Begumpet. The event was organised by Spandana Eda International Foundation (SEIF).

"The aim of the summit was to discuss ways to prevent suicides and design strategies to address the burning issue arising out of depression," said an organizer.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said, "If we can control our emotions for few minutes whenever we feel nervous we can come out of suicide thoughts, anybody's suicide will put their family members in deep sorrow."

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Samuel Reddy, Founder of SEIF said, "Our mission is to motivate and guide the psychologically affected students and youngsters through education, to support with expert guidance to avoid taking harsh decisions about their lives and to instill the spirit of hope and joy of living by organizing programmes, healthy thought process, and lifestyle to avoid giving grief to the families, society and country at large."

Vice Chairman of TS Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar, the first Chairman of HRC G Chandraiah, ex-JD of CBI Lakshmi Narayana, IAS officer Lakshmi Kanth, Bhaarateeyam Satyavati, Akella Raghavendhra, motivational speaker VV Ravi Kumar, Manda Krishna Reddy, Consumer Affairs Chairman, TPCC Vice President Mallu Ravi and many other influencers, TV artists like Yahoo Prabhakar and others participated in the event virtually.