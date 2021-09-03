Hyderabad: District health admin slaps notices on fake clinics

Hyderabad: To a report published in The Hans India, 'Fake doctors are active, treating all aliments' on August 24, the Medical and Health authorities of Medchal-Malkajgiri district visited few such clinics and served them show-cause notices and asked them to reply within a week.

According to the District Health department, about 4 clinics served notices and the drive will continue.

On the instructions of the district Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has inspected the clinics and collected evidence such as prescriptions, medicines, allopathic equipment with patients' statements. Few unauthentic practitioners in Medchal- Malkajgiri district were treating and prescribing medicines to patients.

They were also providing medicines on their own to patients of all ages. Several people were made complaints to the DMHO's based on complaints and reports published in The Hans India the administration reacted.

Prescribing medicines by the Ayush doctors are against the law of the Indian Medical Council (IMC) of India act.

According to Act "Modern medicine can be prescribed exclusively by a person who is qualified in modern medicine and registered in the appropriates schedule appended to the Indian medical council act under section 15(2)(b) of the IMC Act, 1956.

"The Indian Medical Association(IMA), Telangana Branch has lodged a complaint with the district Collector, Medchal Malkajgiri stating that Ayush Doctors are practising an allopathic stream of medicine and prescribing allopathic medicine indiscriminately without having knowledge and expertise in the field causing risk to the patients and their life, taking the advantage of innocent, uneducated poor patients.

IMA Telangana has also appreciated The Hans India for its work "Dr Lava Kumar said that Journalism is also the way to serve people and the publication has stood for people and their issues.

Fake doctors are playing with lives the state and district administration must monitor such kind of illegal practices and stringent action should be taken as a lesson to others."