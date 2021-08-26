Hyderabad: District hospital bereft of basic facilities

Hyderabad: It seems rules are only meant for citizens in Telangana, they are not applicable to the government. The administration slaps huge penalties on anything for not having proper documents, while it is operating a district hospital (DH) without a GO. Several such hospitals being run in districts, DH Medchal Malkajgiri being one.

The government replaced Community Health Centre (CHC) as district hospital in Medchal Malkajgiri in 2018 with 50 beds, but no GO was issued. It lacks funds that a DH should receive, as GO has not been issued. Shockingly no funds have been released to the hospital since 2018, except extension of Covid wards.

Medchal−Malkajgiri is one of 31 the districts reorganised in 2016, after formation of Telangana. It has been carved out of Rangareddy district. The district is spread over 1,089 sq km with a population of 24,60,095 (as per 2011 Census). It is the second most populous district in the State but has only a 50-bed hospital.

There are many slums in the district. Due to lack of beds and facilities in the hospital the poor are forced to move to private hospitals for all kinds of treatments, minor to major. There are complaints of lack of infrastructure in the hospital, like X-ray set-up. Only a small ultrasound machine is available, that too borrowed from nearby PHC.

Nearly 300-400 outpatients visit the hospital daily and 2-3 deliveries are done. But there are no sufficient doctors. According to the hospital staff 22 doctors were appointed, but many were sent on deputation during Covid. Due to this working doctors are bearing the burden, they are unable to manage. Also, there is no supporting staff.

People of the district are demanding a proper DH. E Ramesh of Keesra expressed concern over negligence and said "the DH is still CHC, we cannot mention it as DH. There are only 50 beds, while a DH should have 100 beds at least; The hospital has no testing lab. We have to go to private labs for MRI, CT scan and other tests. There was no ultrasound when my wife gave birth to a child."

Speaking to The Hans India, the authorities as it is newly established the hospital is facing difficulties; but the government is fulfilling people's needs.