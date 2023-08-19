Live
Hyderabad division holds 68th DRUCC meeting
The 68th Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting of Hyderabad division, South Central Railway was organised on Friday.
Lokesh Vishnoi divisional railway manager, Hyderabad division highlighted the achievements of Hyderabad division in the current financial year till July 2023. He also detailed the members on various development activities taken up over the Hyderabad division including stations selected under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).
He also briefed the members about the developments in passenger amenity works and various ongoing projects.
The members expressed their satisfaction over the developmental activities undertaken by the division and appreciated the efforts made for getting various works done and also for the stations selected under ABSS. They discussed provision of additional stoppages to different trains, amenities such as lifts, escalators, punctuality of trains, cleanliness of stations.