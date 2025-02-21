Hyderabad Doctor Drowns After Jumping Into Tungabhadra River During Picnic

Dr. Ananya Mohan Rao, a doctor from Hyderabad, tragically drowned after jumping into the Tungabhadra river during a picnic.

She was with her friends Ashita and Satwik on Wednesday when the incident happened. They were staying near the river, and they decided to swim.

Dr. Ananya jumped from a rock into the river, but a strong current swept her away. Her friends filmed the jump and shared it with her family.

After searching all night, the police found her body the next day with the help of expert swimmers. The body will be sent to Hyderabad after a post-mortem.