- Adani portfolio delivers record EBITDA in 1 year
- E-commerce industry to touch $550 bn by 2035
- Kerala Global Summit: India-US trade pact to be mother of all deals, says Piyush Goyal
- India will see fastest GDP growth in FY26: RBI
- Suzuki plans to expand business in Middle East, Africa markets
- Bourses in red for 3rd day over fresh tariff threats
- 2,103 elephants present in Odisha forests, says Khuntia
- Liquor scam: CAG reports likely to be tabled in Delhi Assembly on Feb 27
- IMD forecasts thundershower
- ‘Odisha Yatri’ facilitates 1 lakh rides in 45 days
Hyderabad Doctor Drowns After Jumping Into Tungabhadra River During Picnic
Dr. Ananya Mohan Rao, a doctor from Hyderabad, tragically drowned after jumping into the Tungabhadra river on Wednesday during a picnic.
Dr. Ananya Mohan Rao, a doctor from Hyderabad, tragically drowned after jumping into the Tungabhadra river during a picnic.
She was with her friends Ashita and Satwik on Wednesday when the incident happened. They were staying near the river, and they decided to swim.
Dr. Ananya jumped from a rock into the river, but a strong current swept her away. Her friends filmed the jump and shared it with her family.
After searching all night, the police found her body the next day with the help of expert swimmers. The body will be sent to Hyderabad after a post-mortem.
