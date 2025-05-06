Hyderabad Doctor Recommends Best Fruits for Blood Sugar Control

Fruits provide a source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, but not all varieties support stable blood sugar and metabolic balance, experts say.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, an endocrinologist based in Hyderabad, warns that high-fructose fruits can trigger insulin resistance and raise triglyceride levels when consumed in large amounts. He advises patients with blood sugar concerns to focus on low-glycemic options and limit intake of sweeter fruits.

"Whole fruits slow sugar absorption with natural fiber," Kumar said. "Still, choices matter for maintaining metabolic health."

Low-glycemic fruits recommended by Kumar include berries, apples, pears and kiwifruit. These options contain minimal sugar per serving and sustain energy levels without sharp glucose spikes.

Berries such as strawberries and raspberries rank among the lowest on the glycemic index, while apples and pears deliver up to 5 grams of fiber per fruit. Kiwifruit contributes nearly 3 grams of fiber along with 64 milligrams of vitamin C.

Fruits that require moderation include bananas, mangoes, grapes and tropical varieties like pineapple. Dried fruits and fruit juices can concentrate sugar levels, leading to rapid blood sugar rises.

Kumar advised, "Patients should discuss fruit portions with their physician and nutritionist, taking into account individual factors such as body weight, activity level and any underlying conditions."

He also noted that unripe jackfruit, papaya and guava offer lower fructose content and can serve as alternative salad ingredients for those monitoring sugar intake.