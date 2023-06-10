Hyderabad: Doctoral Conclave concludes

Hyderabad: A two-day Valedictory function on Doctoral Conclave 2023 at Osmania University was concluded on Friday.

According to OU officials, around 25 students made their presentations over two days.

Prof D Chennappa, Head, Department of Commerce, OU urged the participants to turn their learning over two days into action and to stay focused on their research journey.

Prof V Appa Rao, reiterated that Commerce Department at OU has the highest number of JRF students and urged the students to make the best of the opportunities by completion of Ph.D. on time.

Prof G Mallesham, Dean, Development & UGC Affairs, he conveyed that quality PhD work pays rich dividends and cautioned about the timely completion of PhD as the funding agencies are changing their rules. Also emphasised on the role of teamwork.

Prof K V Achalapathi emphasised students should stick to their knitting of Commerce and work on a multidisciplinary approach in research.