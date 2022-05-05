Hyderabad: Drinking water works inaugurated at ORR phase 2

Hyderabad: Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Thursday inaugurated drinking water pipeline works at Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase 2 at Shamirpet in Medchal constituency. The works are carried out at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

He inaugurated the new pipeline work at Mahalakshmi Colony. A total of 215 new water connections will be provided in colonies including Sada Lingareddy Colony, SC Colony in Thotkunta, State Bank Colony in Singaipally and Sainik Colony benefitting around 1,950 people