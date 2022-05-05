  • Menu
Hyderabad: Drinking water works inaugurated at ORR phase 2

Highlights

A total of 215 new water connections provided to benefit 1,950 people

Hyderabad: Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Thursday inaugurated drinking water pipeline works at Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase 2 at Shamirpet in Medchal constituency. The works are carried out at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

He inaugurated the new pipeline work at Mahalakshmi Colony. A total of 215 new water connections will be provided in colonies including Sada Lingareddy Colony, SC Colony in Thotkunta, State Bank Colony in Singaipally and Sainik Colony benefitting around 1,950 people

