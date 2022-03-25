Hyderabad: Drive against ticketless travel at Cherlapally station

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division of South Central Railway on Thursday conducted a massive check against ticketless/irregular travellers and un-booked luggage at Cherlapally station.

During the check, 887 persons were apprehended for various offences. Of them 877 were found traveling without tickets, and seven cases of passengers carrying un-booked luggage. An amount of Rs. 7,02,865 was realised from them as penalty.

Three persons found smoking in on the station premises were fined Rs.300. Sixty-one staff and nine RPF personnel and officers carried out the ticket checking drive. A total of 23 express trains were thoroughly checked during the drive, said a senior SCR officer.